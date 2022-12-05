Left Menu

MP: No COVID-19 case or death reported; active tally now seven

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-12-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 21:31 IST
MP: No COVID-19 case or death reported; active tally now seven
  • Country:
  • India

No COVID-19 case or death was registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, which kept the tally and toll unchanged at 10,54,905 and 10,776, respectively, a health official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,44,122, leaving the state with seven active cases, the official informed.

With 2,171 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,02,37,569, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,905, new cases – Nil, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,122, active cases-seven, number of tests so far 3,02,37,569 .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022