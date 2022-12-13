Left Menu

2302 claims of Rs 50 lakh each cleared under insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:49 IST
2302 claims of Rs 50 lakh each cleared under insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid: Govt
MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The government told Parliament on Tuesday that 2,302 claims of Rs 50 lakh each have been paid under the insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, and 465 of these pertain to the families of doctors.

Fifty-three claims have been paid to the families of doctors in Bihar, 64 in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Maharashtra, 38 in Karnataka and 37 each in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

Pawar said the Government of India maintains data of total cases and deaths due to COVID-19 as reported by states and Union territories. Disaggregated data on deaths due to COVID-19 by profession or otherwise is not maintained centrally.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP)-Insurance Scheme for Health Workers fighting COVID-19 was implemented with effect from March 30, 2020 to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for providing comprehensive personal accident/life insurance cover to around 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

