Left Menu

Takeda launches medication to treat hereditary angioedema

With the launch of Cinryze, our aim is to treat acute attacks of HAE and prevent future HAE attacks by prophylactic regime improving the quality of life of HAE patients, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Franchise Head Rare Diseases Sony Paul said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 15:11 IST
Takeda launches medication to treat hereditary angioedema
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched an injectable prescription medicine for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

''We are confident that the launch of Cinryze will bridge the gap in the treatment of HAE patients in India. The launch furthers our commitment towards rare diseases patients in India,'' Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India General Manager Serina Fischer said in a statement.

With eight years of global clinical experience proving efficacy and safety, Cinryze has the potential to mark a breakthrough in the episodic treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients.

HAE is a rare genetic condition that causes swelling in different parts of the body like limbs, face, abdomen, and larynx.

''As per data, there are likely to be more than 30,000 undiagnosed patients at present in the country.

''These patients are suffering due to the lack of diagnosis and treatment. With the launch of Cinryze, our aim is to treat acute attacks of HAE and prevent future HAE attacks by prophylactic regime improving the quality of life of HAE patients,'' Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Franchise Head Rare Diseases Sony Paul said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022