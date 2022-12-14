Takeda launches medication to treat hereditary angioedema

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched an injectable prescription medicine for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

''We are confident that the launch of Cinryze will bridge the gap in the treatment of HAE patients in India. The launch furthers our commitment towards rare diseases patients in India,'' Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India General Manager Serina Fischer said in a statement.

With eight years of global clinical experience proving efficacy and safety, Cinryze has the potential to mark a breakthrough in the episodic treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients.

HAE is a rare genetic condition that causes swelling in different parts of the body like limbs, face, abdomen, and larynx.

''As per data, there are likely to be more than 30,000 undiagnosed patients at present in the country.

''These patients are suffering due to the lack of diagnosis and treatment. With the launch of Cinryze, our aim is to treat acute attacks of HAE and prevent future HAE attacks by prophylactic regime improving the quality of life of HAE patients,'' Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Franchise Head Rare Diseases Sony Paul said.

