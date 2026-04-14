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Delhi Set to Transform Waste Management with Innovative Deposit Return Scheme

The Delhi government plans to implement a deposit return scheme to improve waste management and reduce plastic pollution. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged a detailed proposal, intending to enhance recycling efforts and curb pollution, leveraging successful models from other states and global experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:36 IST
Delhi Set to Transform Waste Management with Innovative Deposit Return Scheme
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The Delhi government is gearing up to introduce a deposit return scheme (DRS) aimed at revolutionizing waste management and tackling the city's plastic pollution problem. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has instructed officials to draft a comprehensive proposal by next month to address this pressing issue.

The DRS initiative is designed to incentivize recycling by imposing a small refundable deposit on non-biodegradable purchases, like plastic bottles, which consumers can reclaim upon returning the items to specific collection points. This system has already demonstrated efficacy in other states and countries, offering promising results in curbing environmental contamination.

Minister Sirsa highlighted the importance of public engagement in making the scheme successful. The proposed plan includes evaluating existing DRS models, customizing the approach to fit Delhi's unique challenges, and fostering partnerships between citizens, businesses, and recyclers. The primary objective is to transform Delhi into a cleaner, greener city, reducing the strain on municipal resources and promoting responsible consumer behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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