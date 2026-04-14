The Kremlin has lauded Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar's readiness for practical dialogue with Russia, setting a constructive tone for future interactions.

Despite Viktor Orban, Moscow's ally, losing the election to Magyar, the Kremlin has shown openness toward engaging with Hungary's new administration. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed approval of Magyar's pragmatic approach.

Hungary, reliant on Russian oil, gas, and nuclear energy, must navigate EU and NATO relations while acknowledging the need to negotiate with President Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)