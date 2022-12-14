Mumbai reports ten new measles cases; zero fatality

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded ten new cases of measles infection, taking the tally of cases in the city since the start of the year to 472, civic officials said.

The death toll due to the viral disease since January 1, 2022 remained unchanged at eight.

A day before, zero new cases were reported in the city.

As many as 46 children were admitted to city hospital during the day, and 35 children were discharged.

Maharashtra has reported 1,038 measles cases as of December 13 since the start of the year while the death toll stands at 20.

