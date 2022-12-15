Left Menu

Costs of youth gender care in England

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:30 IST
Costs of youth gender care in England
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As wait lists lengthen in England's public health care system, some young people are turning to paid private providers. The NHS has a small prescription charge but no fee for the medication itself. One mother, Rose, said she had paid more than £3,500 ($4,300) for her daughter's private gender treatment so far, including the initial consultations, ongoing counseling, and puberty-blocking drugs.

By contrast, here are the fees charged by the online provider, GenderGP: Initial sign-up to the service: £195, with a £30 monthly payment for as long as the patient uses the service

Compulsory intake session at the start of treatment: £65 Compulsory follow-up sessions to check how a patient is doing physically and mentally, every six months: £30

Testosterone gel: from £40 a month if obtained privately – GenderGP only provides prescriptions, which can be filled either privately or by the NHS Estrogen: from £28 for a three-month supply as a gel, or £12 for the same period for tablets

Puberty blockers: from £270 for an injection lasting three months if a patient can find a professional to help them administer the jab, or from £70 a month for nasal spray Blood tests: Essential every three months once a patient is on hormone treatment, costs vary – can be provided on NHS or from £50 at private clinics

Optional: counseling sessions for patients and family also offered

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022