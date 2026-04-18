Tragedy in Kyiv: Supermarket Siege Ends in Bloodshed

A gunman opened fire in Kyiv, Ukraine, killing six people before taking hostages and barricading himself inside a supermarket. Police stormed the building, fatally shooting the attacker after negotiations failed, according to Ihor Klymenko of Ukraine's Interior Ministry.

The gunman, identified as a Russian-born man living in Donetsk, was armed with a legally registered carbine. Prior attempts to renew the weapon's permit were confirmed by Ukrainian authorities, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the assailant had set fire to his apartment before the attack.

In a tense standoff, police negotiators tried in vain to communicate with the attacker, even offering assistance for potential hostages inside. The dramatic police intervention followed a 40-minute negotiation attempt, resulting in the safe rescue of four hostages, but leaving more than a dozen wounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)