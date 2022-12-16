China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier

China reported 2,157 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 15, compared with 2,000 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Excluding imported infections, China reported 2,091 new local symptomatic cases, up from 1,944 a day earlier.

China stopped reporting asymptomatic cases from Wednesday, citing a lack of testing among people with no symptoms that was making it difficult to accurately tally the total count. There were no new deaths, compared with none the previous day, keeping fatalities at 5,235.

As of Dec. 15, mainland China had confirmed 374,075 cases with symptoms. Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-COVID policies.

