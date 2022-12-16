Left Menu

Delhi logs 9 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 20,07,063, the data showed.The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 26,519.Delhi recorded eight COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.30 per cent.

Delhi recorded nine fresh coronavirus cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.30 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The fresh cases came out of 2,953 tests conducted the previous day. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city stands at 20,07,063, the data showed.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 26,519.

Delhi recorded eight COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.30 per cent. On Wednesday, the capital recorded five COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.17 per cent.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 21. There are three containment zones in the city, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds for COVID-19 patients in city hospitals, 14 are occupied. Nine patients are in home isolation, it stated.

