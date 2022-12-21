Left Menu

U.S. hopes to see China defeat current COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 01:35 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said it hopes to see China defeat the current COVID-19 outbreak and get it under control, adding that Washington is prepared to continue to support countries around the world, including China, on COVID-19 and other health issues.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a regular news briefing that what happens in China has implications for the global economy and that it is important for continued recovery that China is able to get the outbreak under control.

