U.S. hopes to see China defeat current COVID-19 outbreak
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 01:35 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said it hopes to see China defeat the current COVID-19 outbreak and get it under control, adding that Washington is prepared to continue to support countries around the world, including China, on COVID-19 and other health issues.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at a regular news briefing that what happens in China has implications for the global economy and that it is important for continued recovery that China is able to get the outbreak under control.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State Department
- Washington
- The U.S. State Department
- Ned Price
- China
- COVID-19
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boeing's last 747 to roll out of Washington state factory
U.S. special counsel subpoenas officials in three states in Trump probe -Washington Post
U.S. State Department approves potential sale of Chinook helicopters to South Korea- Pentagon
U.S. special counsel subpoenas officials in three states in Trump probe -Washington Post
BRIEF-Washington Post Considers Selling Tech Business It Built Up On Jeff Bezos's Watch - WSJ