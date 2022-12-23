Haryana health department asks Civil Surgeons for compliance of Covid-related measures

Amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China, Haryana's Health Department has issued guidelines directing all Civil Surgeons in the state to ensure compliance of various measures across all health facilities.

These include preliminary assessment of patients showing flu-like symptoms and directing them to flu corners for RT-PCR testing.

All healthcare workers should wear face masks and practise hand hygiene while delivering patient care, according to the letter from Director General Health Services, Haryana, Sonia Trikha to all the Civil Surgeons in the state written on Thursday.

In view of the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China, ''you are directed to ensure compliance to following measures across all health facilities in your district,'' read the letter to Civil Surgeons.

''RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 is done for all Severe Acute Respiratory Infection cases,'' it said.

''Flu corners should get designated in all health facilities, if not done already,'' it added.

According to the letter, all coronavirus positive samples should be sent for whole genome sequencing to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories on daily basis. Currently, IGSL at National Institute of Immunology, Delhi is the designated laboratory for Haryana.

The five fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate-follow Covid appropriate behaviour should be implemented, the Civil Surgeons have been directed.

Earlier on Thursday, Haryana's Health Minister Anil Vij had said there was no need to panic, but asked people to voluntarily follow precautionary measures like wearing of masks in crowded places and using hand sanitiser.

Vij had said if any specific guidelines or directions relating to Covid come from the Centre, they will be fully implemented in the state.

The sudden rise in coronavirus cases in countries such as the US, Japan, Korea, Brazil and China has caused concern among Indian authorities.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

As China and some other countries witness a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

