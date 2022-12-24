China reports zero new COVID deaths for Dec 23, same as previous day

Left Menu

China reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 23, the same number as the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. Severe cases rose by 99 across China on Friday, versus an increase of 42 the previous day. China does not provide absolute figures for severe cases.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 07:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 07:07 IST
China reported zero new COVID-19 deaths for Dec. 23, the same number as the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. The country reported 4,128 new symptomatic COVID-19 infections on Dec. 23 , compared with 3,761 a day earlier.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 4,103 new local cases, up from 3,696 a day earlier. Severe cases rose by 99 across China on Friday, versus an increase of 42 the previous day. China does not provide absolute figures for severe cases. As of Dec. 23, mainland China had confirmed 397,195 cases with symptoms. Official figures have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of zero-COVID policies.

