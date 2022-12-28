Left Menu

U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 05:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 05:45 IST
The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.

The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

