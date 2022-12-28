U.S. weighs COVID-prevention measures for travelers from China -Bloomberg News
The United States is considering taking new COVID-19 precautions for people traveling from China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. officials.
The government is concerned about the surge of cases in China and has raised questions about the transparency of data the country is reporting about the spread of the virus, the report said.
