Italy imposes mandatory Covid tests for travellers from China

Italy has ordered COVID-19 antigen swabs and virus sequencing for all passengers coming from China, the health minister said on Wednesday.

"The measure is essential to ensure surveillance and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population", minister Orazio Schillaci said, adding he would report in detail to the cabinet at a meeting later in the day.

