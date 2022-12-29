Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 28

China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 28, compared with three deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.

The death toll was raised to 5,246.

