Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 28
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 06:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 06:18 IST
China reported one new COVID-19 death in the mainland for Dec. 28, compared with three deaths a day earlier, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday.
The death toll was raised to 5,246.
