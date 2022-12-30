China market regulator to stop testing chilled, frozen foods for COVID from Jan. 8 - notice

China's State Administration for Market Supervision will stop testing chilled and frozen foods for COVID-19 from Jan. 8, according to a notice seen by Reuters and confirmed by the agency.

The authority will also no longer require all imported chilled and frozen foods to enter centralized warehouses for disinfection and testing before they reach the domestic market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)