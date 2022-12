BRIEF-Canada Announces Temporary Negative COVID-19 Test Requirement For Travellers Arriving From China, Hong Kong Or Macao

* CANADA ANNOUNCES A TEMPORARY NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST REQUIREMENT FOR TRAVELLERS ARRIVING FROM THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, HONG KONG OR MACAO

* PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - AIR TRAVELLERS TWO YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER WILL BE REQUIRED TO PRESENT A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE DEPARTING FOR CANADA BEGINNING JAN 5 * PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - THESE PLANNED HEALTH MEASURES WILL APPLY TO AIR TRAVELLERS, REGARDLESS OF NATIONALITY AND VACCINATION STATUS

* PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY OF CANADA - THE MEASURES, WHICH ARE TEMPORARY, ARE IN PLACE FOR 30 DAYS Source text for Eikon:

