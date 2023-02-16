Guatemala reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in wild birds - WOAH

Left Menu

Guatemala has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in wild birds in the eastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-02-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2023 23:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Guatemala has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in wild birds in the eastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday. The deadly virus was detected in 11 wild brown pelicans, WOAH said in a report, citing Guatemala's authorities.

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has reached new corners of the globe and has become endemic for the first time in some wild birds that transmit the virus to poultry, experts said. A rising number of Latin American countries have reported outbreaks in recent days, raising alarm bells in Brazil, one of the world's largest poultry producers and exporters, which remains free of contagion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

