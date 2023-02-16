Guatemala reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in wild birds - WOAH

Guatemala has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in wild birds in the eastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Thursday. The deadly virus was detected in 11 wild brown pelicans, WOAH said in a report, citing Guatemala's authorities.

Avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has reached new corners of the globe and has become endemic for the first time in some wild birds that transmit the virus to poultry, experts said. A rising number of Latin American countries have reported outbreaks in recent days, raising alarm bells in Brazil, one of the world's largest poultry producers and exporters, which remains free of contagion.

