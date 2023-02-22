Left Menu

Venus Remedies gets marketing authorisation for generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan, Palestine

Panchkula-based pharma company Venus Remedies on Wednesday said it has received marketing authorisation for its generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. The approval of these products brings us closer to achieving this goal. She said the marketing authorisations would help the company further strengthen its oncology portfolio and improve its presence in the oncology space.

22-02-2023
Panchkula-based pharma company Venus Remedies on Wednesday said it has received marketing authorisation for its generic cancer drugs from Uzbekistan and Palestine. The company is making big strides by extending its footprint in Central Asia and the Middle East, with the marketing approval for Carboplatin in Uzbekistan and Docetaxel and Irinotecan in Palestine, Venus Remedies said in a statement here.

The company is expected to launch these drugs in the two countries in the next financial year, it added.

These marketing authorisations have further strengthened the company's commitment to providing cost-effective generic alternatives to expensive branded drugs and improving access to affordable medicines for cancer patients in need, the statement said.

With these marketing approvals, the three generic cancer drugs signifying advances in cancer treatment will considerably benefit thousands of patients and the broader healthcare community, it noted.

Venus Remedies joint managing director Manu Chaudhary said, ''It is a proud moment for all of us, a significant step towards delivering healthcare solutions that are effective and have a positive impact on patient's lives''.

''Our mission is to make cancer treatment accessible to everyone and improve outcomes. The approval of these products brings us closer to achieving this goal.'' She said the marketing authorisations would help the company further strengthen its oncology portfolio and improve its presence in the oncology space. ''The two markets offer a great opportunity to us, and we are aiming at capturing a sizable share in these markets through the three cancer drugs in the very first year of their launch. We will continue to invest in our generic drug portfolio and expand to new geographies,'' Chaudhary said.

