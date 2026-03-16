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Oscars 2025: Where Fashion Meets Film Stars in Dazzling Drama

Red carpet glamour dominated the Oscars, with vibrant gowns and statement suits. Nominees like Renate Reinsve and Chase Infiniti donned standout creations from Louis Vuitton and other luxury brands. The event showcased both classic Hollywood elegance and daring fashion choices, underlining the Oscars' blend of cinematic and sartorial significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:33 IST
Oscars 2025: Where Fashion Meets Film Stars in Dazzling Drama
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Vibrant hues took center stage at the Oscars red carpet as notable figures such as Renate Reinsve and Chase Infiniti captivated audiences with their bold sartorial choices. Reinsve, nominated for best actress, graced the carpet in a classic red Louis Vuitton gown, enhancing her look with a sleek hairdo and red lipstick. Meanwhile, Infiniti brought a touch of whimsy with a pale lavender mermaid-style dress from the same fashion house, paired with a jeweled choker.

Fashion at this year's Oscars celebrated an array of styles, from Rose Byrne's old Hollywood glamour in a Dior gown to the colorful ensembles inspired by the animated film 'KPopDemon Hunters.' Men, like 'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams, opted for timeless black suits, adding sophistication to the event. New takes on black tie attire were prominent, as Shaboozey exemplified with his Balenciaga ensemble.

On this highly publicized evening, the Oscars red carpet also became a platform for political statements. Some attendees, such as Charithra Chandran, used accessories to advocate for social causes. Fashion houses like Dior, Armani, and Chanel remained dominant, although independent designers occasionally had their moment in the spotlight. The blend of fashion and advocacy made this Oscars ceremony memorable, setting the stage for future red carpet evolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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