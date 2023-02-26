Maha sees 35 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 177

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,37,583, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

On Saturday, the state had reported 32 COVID-19 cases, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle led with 18 new cases, followed by eight in Pune circle, five in Nashik circle and three in Kolhapur circle.

The recovery count increased by eight in the last 24 hours and touched 79,88,985, leaving the state with 177 active cases, including 70 in Pune, 42 in Mumbai and 19 in Thane district, he said.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,64,19,381 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 4,451 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department said 24,637 out of the 11,08,767 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 35 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli, Aurangabad and Satara, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,37,583; fresh cases: 35; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,985 ; active cases 177; total tests: 8,64,19,381.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)