Tamil Nadu's Youth Surge: A New Era of Voters Emerge

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reports a rise in young voters in Tamil Nadu, with initiatives to engage them for the upcoming Assembly elections. Over 1.18 crore young citizens, including first-time voters, are part of the electorate. Measures like webcasting and inclusivity for disabled and senior citizens have been introduced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a notable increase in young voters in Tamil Nadu, with 1.18 crore citizens aged 18 to 29 registered for the upcoming Assembly elections. A comprehensive review revealed these numbers, with initiatives to attract new voters emphasized by the commission.

The ECI has deployed 3,060 assistant electoral registration officers to engage with young voters through targeted campaigns, particularly in educational institutions. This effort is crucial for maintaining an accurate and democratic electoral roll, touted as the foundation of democracy by the ECI.

In ensuring a seamless voting process, the commission has planned 75,032 polling stations and mandated webcasting to enhance transparency. It has also introduced measures for inclusivity, catering to persons with disabilities and senior citizens. A vigilant approach to monitoring illicit activities and social media ensures fair elections.

