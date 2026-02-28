Left Menu

Modi's Transformative Visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: A Day of Progress and Tradition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a whirlwind visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, inaugurating and dedicating various infrastructural and development projects. Amid cultural and religious engagements, this visit underscores a commitment to regional growth, modernization, and community harmony through significant investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing for a busy visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, set for March 1. His schedule includes inaugurating a series of development projects worth Rs 2,700 crore in Puducherry, aimed at enhancing infrastructure, industrial growth, and sustainable urban services.

In Madurai, Modi will oversee projects exceeding Rs 4,400 crore and visit the Arulmigu Subramanyaswamy temple. Amidst religious engagements, he will dedicate to the nation several key infrastructure projects, including new railway lines and FM relay transmitters across Tamil Nadu.

The visit comes in the backdrop of local political campaigns and key cultural events, highlighting Modi's dual focus on cultural respect and economic advancement. With initiatives like the PM e-Bus Seva and developments in IT and healthcare, Modi's visit signals a major boost to regional innovation and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

