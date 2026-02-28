Tragedy in Telangana: A Young Constable's Untimely Death

A woman police constable from Telangana's Vikarabad district has reportedly died by suicide, according to local authorities. The 26-year-old constable was found hanging at her residence during the night between Friday and Saturday.

In a note left behind, she mentioned no explicit motive for her drastic action, although she expressed distress over the recent loss of her father. The police have not been able to determine a concrete reason behind her decision yet.

Investigators are currently examining her mobile phone for any additional information that may provide insight into her state of mind before the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)