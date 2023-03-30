Left Menu

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic ophthalmic solution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:27 IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic product, used to treat high fluid pressure in the eye, in the US market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The approved product is therapeutically equivalent to AbbVie Inc's Alphagan P Ophthalmic Solution.

Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution is an alpha adrenergic receptor agonist indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

According to IQVIA, Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution has an estimated market size of USD 97 million for twelve months ending December 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

