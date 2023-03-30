Left Menu

Delhi govt closely watching COVID-19 situation; Kejriwal's review meeting on Friday

The Delhi government is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said. The meet came a day after Delhis COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:48 IST
Delhi govt closely watching COVID-19 situation; Kejriwal's review meeting on Friday
Saurabh Bharadwaj Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a review meeting on the matter on Friday, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said. Bharadwaj also assured people that there was no need to panic since the hospitalisation rate was low. He was speaking after holding a meeting on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases. The meeting saw the attendance of senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals, epidemiologists and virologists.

''We reviewed the situation. We have asked hospitals to advise coronavirus tests to those who are symptomatic. People visiting hospitals should wear masks,'' he said.

The minister said the health department will brief Kejriwal on Friday on the situation following which he will issue directions to the government.

''The chief minister will also be briefed about the Covid situation in other states and how they are tackling the rise in cases,'' he added.

Bharadwaj also said genome sequencing of samples is also being carried out and nothing worrisome has been found till now. The meet came a day after Delhi's COVID-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. Two Covid-related deaths were also reported on Wednesday.

Sharing details, the health minister said they were elderly patients who had comoribidities and the primary cause of death was not coronavirus.

Delhi had reported 377 cases on August 31 last along with two fatalities, while the positivity rate was 2.58 per cent. The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi. It had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll stands at 26,526.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023