Goa reports 108 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 453

Goa reported 108 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, said the health department.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 2,59,813, while the death toll increased to 4,014, said a department bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had registered 97 new infections.

Seven patients were hospitalised due to the infection, while 16 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 453 active cases, said the bulletin.

State authorities tested 959 swab samples in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, taking their cumulative count to 21,61,079, it said.

Goa COVID-19 figures area as follows: Positive cases 2,59,813, new cases 108, death toll 4,014, discharged 2,55,346, active cases 453, total tests 21,61,079.

