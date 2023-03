BRIEF-EMA Recommends Approval Of Bimervax As A Covid 19 Booster Vaccine

EMA:

* EMA RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BIMERVAX AS A COVID 19 BOOSTER VACCINE: 30/03/2023

* EMA SAYS CHMP RECOMMENDED AUTHORISING COVID-19 VACCINE BIMERVAX AS BOOSTER IN THOSE AGED 16 YRS AND ABOVE WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED WITH MRNA VACCINE

