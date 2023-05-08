Norway's King Harald hospitalised, in stable condition
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 08-05-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:00 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norway's King Harald has been hospitalized to receive treatment for an infection, the royal household said in a statement on Monday.
The 86-year-old monarch was in a stable condition and will remain in hospital for a few days, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement