Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved Eyenovia Inc's pupil-dilating spray for use with the company's proprietary drug delivery device during eye examinations. The spray is indicated for mydriasis, or pupil dilation, for eye examinations carried out before cataract surgery or corrective prescriptions and can only be used in combination with the company's experimental drug delivery device, Optejet.

After weight loss, Alzheimer's may be next frontier for drugs like Ozempic

Diabetes drugs that also promote weight loss such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, becoming a darling of celebrities and investors, are being studied to tackle some of the most difficult-to-treat brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Diabetes regimens, from Ozempic to old mainstays like insulin and metformin, appear to address several different aspects of the metabolic system implicated in Alzheimer's disease, including a protein called amyloid and inflammation, researchers say.

Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion

Baxter International Inc said on Monday a private-equity group, which includes Warburg Pincus and Advent International, has agreed to buy its biopharma solutions unit for $4.25 billion. Medical device makers such as Baxter have been grappling with supply-chain shortages that began during the pandemic, while rising costs of raw materials, labor and transportation added more pressure.

Abortion pill case to be heard by conservative, anti-abortion panel

A case brought by anti-abortion groups seeking to ban the abortion pill mifepristone nationwide will be heard next week by a panel of three deeply conservative judges hostile to abortion rights, a federal appeals court revealed on Monday. The Biden administration is expected to urge the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans on May 17 to overturn a court order that suspended the federal government's approval of mifepristone.

Spain's Grifols names current chairman as CEO, ending family leadership

Grifols said on Monday its executive chairman Thomas Glanzmann will become its new chief executive with immediate effect, ending the founding family's executive leadership at a time of turmoil within the Spanish pharmaceutical group. Glanzmann, who had served as the board's vice chairman since 2017, was appointed chairman in February after Steven F. Mayer resigned as Grifols' executive chairman due to health and other personal reasons.

WHO declares end to COVID global health emergency

The World Health Organization ended the global emergency status for COVID-19 on Friday more than three years after its original declaration, and said countries should now manage the virus that killed more than 6.9 million people along with other infectious diseases. The global health agency's Emergency Committee met on Thursday and recommended the UN organization declare an end to the coronavirus crisis as a "public health emergency of international concern" - its highest level of alert - which has been in place since Jan. 30, 2020.

Exelixis, facing challenge from Farallon, says Willsey to exit board

Biotechnology company Exelixis said on Sunday that Lance Willsey was leaving its board and that it would not contest the election of a dissident director candidate amid a proxy battle with investor Farallon Capital Management. "The board supports Dr. Willsey's decision, which will end the need for Farallon to continue its proxy campaign," Exelixis, which develops cancer therapies, said in a statement late on Sunday.

Healthcare firm Premier explores strategic alternatives

Premier Inc said on Monday its board was evaluating strategic alternatives and had established a special committee of independent directors for potential options, including a sale of part or all of the company. Shares in the healthcare services provider, which said it would also consider recapitalization or other partnership opportunities, rose 6% in extended trading.

Helene von Roeder to become new CFO of Germany's Merck

Germany's Merck KGaA has appointed Helene von Roeder as the new chief financial officer and member of the Executive Board after Marcus Kuhnert has decided to step down, the drugmaker announced on Monday. The changes would become effective from July 1, the company added.

Cash-rich BioNTech broadens scope as COVID shot sales slide

Germany's BioNTech, Pfizer's partner on COVID-19 vaccines, said on Monday its first-quarter net income plunged on lower demand for the shots as it widens its work on cancer and other diseases. BioNTech, which reported it had built up an 18.6 billion euro ($20.55 billion) balance of cash and receivables at the end of March, has pursued a string of takeovers and alliance deals to broaden its work on cancer treatments.

