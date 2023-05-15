China stocks dip, Hong Kong wobbles as recovery worries weigh
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up 0.14%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index were flat. ** The country's central bank on Monday rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping interest rates unchanged, despite growing concerns on the subdued recovery.
- Country:
- China
China stocks started the week on a weak foot Monday, as a slew of downbeat economic data dampened investor confidence and heightened deflation fears.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index dipped 0.24%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.94%. ** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up 0.14%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index were flat.
** The country's central bank on Monday rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping interest rates unchanged, despite growing concerns on the subdued recovery. ** Yuan on Monday weakened to its lowest point in more than two months after the dollar firmed on a jump in U.S. consumers' long-term inflation expectations.
** "Market sentiment remains very weak in our client conversations," Hui Shan, chief China economist at Goldman Sachs said in a note. ** Discussions have quickly turned from "policymakers may tighten on better-than-expected data" last month to "policy should ease to stem deflation risks", after April imports, inflation and bank lending data all missed consensus expectations last week, she said.
** On the geopolitical front, Washington and the EU will pledge joint action to tackle concerns focused on China about non-market practices and coordinate their export controls on semiconductors and other goods at a meeting this month, Reuters reported. ** Media stocks and telecom stocks fell 4% and 3.2% respectively.
** However, new energy sector jumped 2.9%, capping some losses. ** Hong Kong-listed tech firms slid 0.1%. Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd gained 2.7%.
** U.S.-listed Chinese ADRs including and Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd are due to report first-quarter earnings this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Industrial material prices fall sharply on concerns about Chinese slowdown
US says Chinese coast guard harassing Philippine vessels
Chinese who reported on COVID to be released after 3 years
Chinese tourists flock to gambling hub Macau for Labour Day holiday
Vessels collide near island in Manila Bay killing Chinese crew member