Left Menu

Belgian Prime Minister De Croo briefly knocked out in bike fall

De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was taken to hospital for checks, Belga reported. In a video message posted on social media on Sunday, De Croo said he was now back home.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 15:35 IST
Belgian Prime Minister De Croo briefly knocked out in bike fall
Alexander De Croo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects, national news agency Belga reported.

The incident happened when De Croo, 47, was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region, according to Belga, citing the prime minister's office. De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was taken to hospital for checks, Belga reported.

In a video message posted on social media on Sunday, De Croo said he was now back home. "Fortunately, I was wearing a helmet and my son called the emergency services," said De Croo, who thanked medical staff for looking after him and well-wishers for getting in touch.

"Sport is good for your health. But sometimes you have to be a little careful," he said. The accident was not expected to affect the premier's schedule for the coming week, Belga said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023