Lilly experimental 'triple g' obesity drug leads to 24.2% weight loss in trial -NEJM

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2023 03:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 03:10 IST
Eli Lilly's mid-stage trial of its next-generation "triple g" obesity drug candidate found that the highest dose of the weekly injection to led to weight loss of 24.2% after 48 weeks, the New England Journal of Medicine said on its website on Monday.

The drug, retatrutide, is part of a class known as incretins designed to mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, which helps regulate blood sugar, slow stomach emptying and decrease appetite. (Reporting By Deena Beasley, editing by Deepa Babington)

