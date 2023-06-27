Lilly experimental 'triple g' obesity drug leads to 24.2% weight loss in trial -NEJM

Eli Lilly's mid-stage trial of its next-generation "triple g" obesity drug candidate found that the highest dose of the weekly injection to led to weight loss of 24.2% after 48 weeks, the New England Journal of Medicine said on its website on Monday.

The drug, retatrutide, is part of a class known as incretins designed to mimic the action of the GLP-1 hormone, which helps regulate blood sugar, slow stomach emptying and decrease appetite. (Reporting By Deena Beasley, editing by Deepa Babington)

