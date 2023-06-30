Japan, S.Korea, Australia, NZ leaders to meet at NATO Summit - Yomiuri

Leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand are arranging a meeting on the sidelines of the July 11-12 NATO Summit in Lithuania, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper reported on Friday.

The summit meeting of the four countries, which are Asia-Pacific partners of the U.S.-led military pact, was previously held in June 2022 in Spain, the paper said.

