China's Hangzhou relaxes mortgage rules for first-time home buyers - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:20 IST
China's eastern city of Hangzhou on Tuesday joined other major cities to allow first-time home buyers to enjoy preferential mortgage rates regardless of previous credit records, state media reported.
The new policy will become effective from Tuesday, Qianjiang Evening News reported.
