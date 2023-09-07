Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after weaker-than-expected jobless claims data

U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Thursday following weaker-than-expected jobless claims data from last week, underscoring concerns that interest rates could stay elevated for longer than expected.

A Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims stood at 216,000 for the week ended Sept. 2, compared with estimates of 234,000 claims.

At 8:32 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 69 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 27.5 points, or 0.62%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 168 points, or 1.09%.

