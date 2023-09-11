Left Menu

Health dept directed to hold campaign to create awareness on dengue: Delhi minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 20:12 IST
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said the chief secretary and the health department have been directed to hold a ''big'' campaign to create awareness about the spread of dengue.

''The most effective and easiest way to protect oneself from dengue is to be aware about its spread and prevent mosquito breeding in one's surroundings. The '10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute' campaign will be run on a big level,'' he told a press conference.

On being asked as to why the data of dengue cases in Delhi has not been made public in recent weeks, he said, ''We have asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to share the data of dengue cases in the national capital.'' ''It is the job of the civic agency to share data with the health department according to protocols,'' Bharadwaj said.

