The flood death toll in eastern Libya's city of Derna has surpassed 5,100, a health official says

A local health official in eastern Libya says the flood death toll in the city of Derna has risen to more than 5,100.

Ossama Ali, a spokesman for the Ambulance and Emergency Centre in eastern Libya, said the toll for the entire region is at least 5,202.

Ali told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday that more than 7,000 people were injured in Derna and most of them received treatment at field hospitals that authorities and aid agencies set up there.

He says the number of deaths is likely to increase in the coastal city since search and rescue teams are still collecting bodies from the streets, buildings and the sea.

