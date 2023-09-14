Left Menu

WHO says 23 deaths from Legionnaires' disease reported in Poland

The most common form of transmission is inhalation of contaminated aerosols produced in conjunction with water sprays, jets or mists of contaminated water sources, according to WHO. In August, authorities said Poland's domestic security agency was investigating whether an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease might be the result of intentional tampering with the water system.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:52 IST
WHO says 23 deaths from Legionnaires' disease reported in Poland
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 23 deaths linked to Legionnaires' disease have been reported from Poland as of Sept. 11, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

A total of 166 cases of the disease have been reported, WHO said, adding that no new cases have been reported since Sept. 7. Legionnaires' disease, caused by the legionella bacteria, can result in a severe form of pneumonia. The most common form of transmission is inhalation of contaminated aerosols produced in conjunction with water sprays, jets or mists of contaminated water sources, according to WHO.

In August, authorities said Poland's domestic security agency was investigating whether an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease might be the result of intentional tampering with the water system. The infection source has not yet been identified and investigations are still ongoing to find the source of the outbreak, WHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023