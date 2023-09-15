ECB's Lagarde: rate cut not on the agenda

An interest rate cut is not on the European Central Bank's agenda, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, pushing back on some market bets that a reversal of rate hikes could start in the first half of 2024.

"We have not decided, discussed or even pronounced cuts," Lagarde told a news conference on Friday. "Duration is duration."

