ECB's Lagarde: rate cut not on the agenda

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:12 IST
Christine Lagarde Image Credit: Wikipedia

An interest rate cut is not on the European Central Bank's agenda, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, pushing back on some market bets that a reversal of rate hikes could start in the first half of 2024.

"We have not decided, discussed or even pronounced cuts," Lagarde told a news conference on Friday. "Duration is duration."

