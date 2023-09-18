Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM greet people on Vinayaka Chathurthi

Left Menu

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 18-09-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:58 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Vinayaka Chathurthi greetings to the people of the state on Monday.

Conveying his festival greetings, the Governor said that Vinayaka Chathurthi is a major Hindu festival, which brings together families with fervour and devotion.

Devotees pray to Lord Vinayaka to remove all hurdles and bring prosperity and good health to all. Special prayers are conducted on this festival day for success by people starting new business, he said.

''I wish that Lord Vighneswara gives us all peace and harmony,'' he added.

The chief minister wished for Lord Vinayaka's blessings for the state to become prosperous.

''On this Vinayaka Chavithi, I wholeheartedly wish for Lord Vinayaka to look after our state to develop in all fields. And I convey my Vinayaka Chaviti greetings,'' said Reddy in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, people across the state have installed the idols of Lord Vinayaka to celebrate the festival.

