Showdown in Texas: Cornyn vs. Paxton Heats Up

The political tension in Texas escalates as longtime Senator John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton face off in a crucial runoff election. Despite outspending his rivals in the primary, Cornyn narrowly leads Paxton, known for his controversial reputation.

Both parties are fiercely battling over the Senate seat as Democrats nominate state Rep. James Talarico, aiming for a historic win in Texas. The race plays out against a backdrop of Trump striving to maintain congressional control.

Republican leaders face a dilemma: Cornyn's entrenched establishment ties versus Paxton's populist appeal. As fundraising tensions soar, GOP strategists are anxiously watching the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)