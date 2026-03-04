Police Crackdown: Trio of Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Coordinated Arrests

In a significant breakthrough, three alleged drug peddlers have been apprehended by police in separate operations. Among them was Rakesh Kumar, who had evaded capture for over two years before being arrested in Udhampur.

Kumar, who had previously fled a checkpoint along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, abandoned his car during a police chase. The subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 105.06 kg of poppy straw, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a related operation, two more suspects, Tariq Mehmood and Shoket Nazir, were taken into custody in Rajouri district. Police discovered 12 grams of heroin in their car, resulting in further charges under the NDPS Act. Investigations into the cases are ongoing, according to officials.

