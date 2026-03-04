Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Trio of Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Coordinated Arrests

Three drug peddlers were arrested in different operations, with one fugitive caught after a two-year chase. Rakesh Kumar was captured with 105 kg of poppy straw, while Tariq Mehmood and Shoket Nazir faced charges after heroin was found in their vehicle. Investigations continue under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:35 IST
Police Crackdown: Trio of Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Coordinated Arrests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, three alleged drug peddlers have been apprehended by police in separate operations. Among them was Rakesh Kumar, who had evaded capture for over two years before being arrested in Udhampur.

Kumar, who had previously fled a checkpoint along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, abandoned his car during a police chase. The subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 105.06 kg of poppy straw, leading to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a related operation, two more suspects, Tariq Mehmood and Shoket Nazir, were taken into custody in Rajouri district. Police discovered 12 grams of heroin in their car, resulting in further charges under the NDPS Act. Investigations into the cases are ongoing, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourning

Protest March Sparks Legal Action in Karnataka Over Ayatollah Khamenei Mourn...

 India
2
Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

Apple's Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo Challenges the PC Market

 Global
3
Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

Mysterious Splash Near Dubai: Unidentified Projectile Incident

 United Arab Emirates
4
Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors as US-Iran Maritime Tensions Flare

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026