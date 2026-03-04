Left Menu

Puducherry Embarks on 78-Tank Restoration for Agricultural Resilience

The Puducherry government has initiated a project to restore 78 irrigation tanks under the PMKSY and 'more crop per drop' scheme. The project aims to enhance water storage, underground recharge, and agricultural productivity, at a cost of Rs 496.73 crore, over two years.

The Puducherry government is set to launch an ambitious project to refurbish 78 irrigation tanks under the centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and 'more crop per drop' scheme. The Public Works Department (PWD) has acquired the necessary approvals and technical evaluations from the Centre for this Detailed Project Report.

The initiative targets both system and non-system tanks, covering over 6,470 hectares. Restoration efforts will focus on desilting, repairing infrastructure, improving feeder canals, and enhancing soil erosion control among other measures. The project also includes community-friendly amenities like walkways and lighting.

Costing Rs 496.73 crore and slated for completion in two years, the plan aims to boost water storage capacity, groundwater recharge, and agricultural reliability. This comprehensive effort is designed to fortify long-term agricultural resilience and effective water resource management in the Union Territory.

