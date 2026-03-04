Left Menu

Karnataka's Push for Tulu as Second Official Language Gains Momentum

A committee set up by the Karnataka government has backed recognizing Tulu as a second official language, drawing inspiration from Andhra Pradesh's framework for Urdu. The report highlights Tulu's historical significance and aims to help Karnataka develop guidelines for this potential status change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A committee established by the Karnataka government has recommended recognizing Tulu as a second official language in the state. This initiative mirrors the framework adopted by Andhra Pradesh for Urdu recognition.

The six-member panel conducted a detailed study of procedures in Andhra Pradesh, including consultations with officials during a visit to the state secretariat in January. Tulu's cultural and linguistic significance was a focal point of the report, submitted to the Kannada and Culture Department Secretary.

The report's findings could pave the way for Karnataka to establish procedural guidelines for officially recognizing Tulu, a language predominantly spoken in coastal Karnataka and parts of Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

