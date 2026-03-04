Karnataka's Push for Tulu as Second Official Language Gains Momentum
A committee set up by the Karnataka government has backed recognizing Tulu as a second official language, drawing inspiration from Andhra Pradesh's framework for Urdu. The report highlights Tulu's historical significance and aims to help Karnataka develop guidelines for this potential status change.
- Country:
- India
A committee established by the Karnataka government has recommended recognizing Tulu as a second official language in the state. This initiative mirrors the framework adopted by Andhra Pradesh for Urdu recognition.
The six-member panel conducted a detailed study of procedures in Andhra Pradesh, including consultations with officials during a visit to the state secretariat in January. Tulu's cultural and linguistic significance was a focal point of the report, submitted to the Kannada and Culture Department Secretary.
The report's findings could pave the way for Karnataka to establish procedural guidelines for officially recognizing Tulu, a language predominantly spoken in coastal Karnataka and parts of Kerala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
