Karnataka's Push for Tulu as Second Official Language Gains Momentum

A committee established by the Karnataka government has recommended recognizing Tulu as a second official language in the state. This initiative mirrors the framework adopted by Andhra Pradesh for Urdu recognition.

The six-member panel conducted a detailed study of procedures in Andhra Pradesh, including consultations with officials during a visit to the state secretariat in January. Tulu's cultural and linguistic significance was a focal point of the report, submitted to the Kannada and Culture Department Secretary.

The report's findings could pave the way for Karnataka to establish procedural guidelines for officially recognizing Tulu, a language predominantly spoken in coastal Karnataka and parts of Kerala.

