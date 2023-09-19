New service provider for foreign-qualified doctors to sit for board exams

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) announced on Monday the appointment a new service provider for foreign-qualified medical doctors to sit for their board exams.

This comes after South African foreign-qualified doctors encountered numerous delays due to administrative challenges.

Earlier this month, a group of jobless doctors who studied overseas, marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to raise their grievances about their inability to write their board exams so that they could start practising.

“The appointment of the new service provider was a lengthy process. However, I am pleased to announce that a new contract has been signed with the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) to manage the HPCSA Medical Board Examinations for the next three years,” HPCSA Registrar, Dr Magome Masike, said on Monday.

The HPCSA said it regrets the delay in arranging the board medical examinations.

“The medical board examinations were previously managed by an external service provider on behalf of the Medical and Dental Professional Board. The contract with the previous service provider has since expired,” the council explained.

The HPCSA announced that the first round of examinations will take place as soon as October.

According to the statement, the theory exams will be written on 25 October 2023 at the UKZN Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine.

Meanwhile, the practical exams will be held between 5 and 8 December 2023 at the Howard College Campus.

“Applicants who meet the requirements will be invited to sit for the set examination soon,” the council said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)