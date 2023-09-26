Left Menu

Brazilian President Lula to undergo hip surgery, will work from home for 3 weeks

26-09-2023
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will undergo hip surgery this week and will work from the presidential residence for about three weeks, officials said. Doctors will replace the top of his right femur with an implant to treat his arthrosis.

Spokespeople for the South American nation's presidency said Monday that the 77-year-old leftist leader will not be able to travel for up to six weeks after the procedure. Lula has felt hip pains since August 2022.

Lula will have the surgery at a hospital in the capital city of Brasilia on Friday. Since the beginning of the week, he has been wearing a mask to avoid any airborne diseases that could lead to a postponement of the surgery.

Lula is expected to remain in the hospital until Tuesday next week.

Earlier this month, Lula told supporters during a government ceremony that he didn't want to get the surgery during last year's election campaign. He narrowly beat the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, in October's election and returned two months later to the job he previously held in 2003-2010.

