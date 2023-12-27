Menarini India Strengthens Its Dermatology Portfolio, Enters into an Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Pierre Fabre Laboratories to Market Global Brands Eau Thermale Avene and Ducray in India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India A. Menarini India Private Limited (‘Menarini India’), a leading Italian pharmaceutical company strengthens its presence in dermatology, and has solidified its strategic position by entering into an exclusive partnership with esteemed French pharmaceutical giant - Pierre Fabre Laboratories. Pierre Fabre Laboratories stands as a global leader in dermo-cosmetics, renowned for its French expertise and research-backed products.

Under this strategic collaboration, Menarini India has obtained exclusive rights to market and distribute the dermo-cosmetic brands, EAU THERMALE AVÈNE and DUCRAY in India. The riveting partnership forms a perfect synergy between the two pharma giants to deliver world-class, innovative solutions for the Indian market, promising a better future in the dermatology and cosmetics landscape in the country.

Menarini India is moving ahead with a focused approach to carve a niche for itself with an ultimate goal of leading in the dermatology and cosmetics space. The company’s synergy with Pierre Fabre Laboratories further bolster its purpose to offer the best skin and hair care solutions from across the world to Indian consumers. The entire range of EAU THERMALE AVÈNE and DUCRAY (Pierre Fabre dermo-cosmetics products) has been meticulously researched and developed to ensure optimal solutions to today's multiple skin needs.

Speaking on the momentous partnership, Mr. Girisan K, Managing Director – Menarini India, enthusiastically expressed, ''The strategic partnership with Pierre Fabre Laboratories is a testament to our commitment to offering the best in dermo-cosmetics solutions to Indian consumers. Pierre Fabre's French expertise and research-backed products combined with Menarini's dermatological proficiency are poised to deliver world-class innovative products to the discerning Indian consumer. We are determined to bring the confidence of healthy skin and innovative healthcare solutions to every Indian.'' Globally renowned for its expertise in pharmaceuticals and dermo-cosmetics, Pierre Fabre Laboratories shares enthusiasm for this partnership. ''We are thrilled to join forces with A. Menarini India Limited, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation,'' said Mr. Giuseppe Mele, General Manager - Head of Pierre Fabre International, export and E-commerce Business Unit at Pierre Fabre Group. “I'm confident that with the help of our combined expertise and dedication to providing top-notch dermo-cosmetic products around the world, consumers will be empowered to improve the health of their skin and hair.” EAU THERMALE AVÈNE, a Pierre Fabre dermo-cosmetic brand, is a sanctuary for sensitive, intolerant, and allergic skin. Their products, dermatologically formulated and enriched with Avène Thermal Spring Water, represent efficacy and respect for nature. With proven solutions spanning cleansing, moisturising, sun care, anti-aging, anti-acne, and hyperpigmentation, EAU THERMALE AVÈNE instils the ‘Confidence of Healthy Skin’ in every individual.

Complementing this, DUCRAY - another brainchild of the Pierre Fabre Laboratories with over 85 years of expertise offers safe, effective, high-quality solutions for diverse hair and skin concerns. Focusing on restoring confidence, its product range tackles hair loss, dandruff, oily scalp, acne, eczema, and more. Grounded in scientific innovation and tradition, DUCRAY empowers people to embrace their natural beauty with confidence.

Both Eau Thermale Avène and Ducray, will be championed through dermatologists and cosmetic dermatologists, ensuring their availability across the country through leading online and offline channels.

About Menarini Asia-Pacific Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, the world’s largest Italian biopharmaceutical company with a heritage of over 135 years and over 17,000 employees in more than 140 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini’s vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people in the region. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardio-metabolic, Anti-infectives, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men’s Health. To find out more, please visit https://www.menariniapac.com/ About Pierre Fabre Laboratories Pierre Fabre Laboratories is the world's 2nd largest dermo-cosmetics company and the 2nd largest private French pharmaceutical group. Its portfolio includes numerous medical franchises and international brands such as Pierre Fabre Oncologie, Pierre Fabre Dermatologie, Eau Thermale Avène, Ducray, Klorane, René Furterer, A-Derma, Même Cosmetics, Naturactive, Elgydium, Inava and Arthrodont. In 2022, Pierre Fabre Laboratories recorded turnover of €2.7 billion, 69% of which was generated internationally in 120 countries, and invested more than €170 million in R&D. Historically based in the Occitanie region, and manufacturing 90% of its products in France, Pierre Fabre Laboratories employs nearly 9,600 people worldwide. Pierre Fabre Laboratories is 86% owned by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a recognized public interest foundation since 1999, and secondarily by its employees through an employee shareholding plan. In 2022, its CSR approach was assessed as ''Exemplary'' by the independent organization AFNOR Certification for the Engagé RSE (Committed to CSR) label (ISO 26000 standard for sustainable development). For more information.

