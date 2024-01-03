Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants developed with Sanofi has got approval in China. The drug makers co-developed the RSV shot for infants and toddlers called Beyfortus, which has already been approved for use in the European Union and United States.

Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?

Powerful weight-loss medicines like Novo Nordisk's Wegovy leapt into public view in 2023, from social media to doctors' offices and cocktail parties, offering a new way to address record obesity rates. But extraordinary demand, and high prices, for these drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.

Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal

Moderna shares gained nearly 14% on Tuesday as brokerage Oppenheimer upgraded the stock to "outperform" and the vaccine maker's CEO reiterated the company's goal of achieving sales growth in 2025. Shares of the company slumped nearly 45% in 2023, marking their worst annual performance to date, weighed down by weak sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Explainer-What other health conditions might weight-loss drugs treat?

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic and weight-loss therapy Wegovy are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways. Both treatments contain the active ingredient semaglutide, part of a class known as GLP-1 drugs that work by helping control blood sugar levels and triggering a feeling of fullness.

US FDA approvals bounce back in 2023, sparking hopes of a biotech recovery

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved nearly 50% more novel drugs in 2023 than in 2022, putting it back on pace with historical levels, an improvement analysts and investors said could lead to increased investment in biotech firms. FDA nods for innovative therapies containing an active ingredient or molecule not previously approved, rose to 55 in 2023, up from 37 in 2022 and 51 in 2021. Historical data shows the FDA typically green lights about 45-50 new drugs a year and hit a peak of 59 in 2018.

Novartis signs gene therapy deal with Voyager for $100 million upfront

Voyager Therapeutics said on Tuesday Swiss-based drugmaker Novartis would pay $100 million upfront as part of a licensing deal to develop gene therapy candidates for genetic disorders. Voyager, whose shares jumped more than 30% in premarket trading, would be eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion on achieving certain milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)